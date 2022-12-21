VDOT prepares for winter weather

VDOT crews are pretreating primary roads and getting ready to work all night tonight ahead of winter weather in our region. It should start as light ice and snow tonight, then transition to rain and freezing rain early tomorrow with rain and strong winds Thursday night through Saturday. VDOT is preparing for the possibility of roadways freezing and then re- freezing. They say during the poor conditions you should avoid travel if you can.

VDOT PRETREATING PRIMARY ROADS, WORKING OVERNIGHT DURING COMING STORM

Motorists urged to stay indoors and off the roads when conditions worsen

Lynchburg, Va. – Beginning tonight, our weather will change dramatically, making it potentially dangerous on the roads. Our crews are watching the forecast closely and pretreating all primary routes. They will work through the night – and through the storm. For many, this event will start as light ice and snow, moving into the district at roughly 10 p.m. The Lynchburg District includes Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward counties.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, we will see a transition to rain and freezing rain, then become a rain-only event by mid-morning. On Thursday night, rain continues for most and winds will start to strengthen dramatically. Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, expect gusts of up to 40 miles per hour. Be prepared for the possibility of power outages from downed trees and power lines – and debris blown onto roadways.

The storm will gradually leave the area throughout the day on Friday, but extremely cold air will move in, making for a strong risk of refreeze on the roads. The rain will wash away brine — and any remaining moisture on road surfaces will freeze in the cold air.

Temperatures will drop into the teens by Friday afternoon. Some areas will see single digit temperatures on Friday night. Saturday morning will see clearing skies, but continuing bitter cold and strong winds. Saturday night will be clear but windy – with temperatures again dropping into the teens.

Don’t risk driving in horrible weather conditions! The safest place to be during a major winter storm is indoors. About 70% of deaths related to ice and snow occur in automobiles.

For questions, or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Get updated road conditions at any time by visiting 511virginia.org

December 21, 2022

