Vega, Kiggans win GOP nod to face Reps. Spanberger, Luria

Jun 21, 2022 10:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters have picked a state senator and a law enforcement official as the Republican nominees for what could be two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Jen Kiggans defeated three challengers to win the nomination in Virginia’s coastal 2nd District and will take on U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria. And Yesli Vega, an auxiliary deputy and county-level elected official, prevailed in a crowded field in the central Virginia 7th District. Vega will face Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the general election, where Republicans are bullish about their chances of flipping the seats currently held by the two centrist Democrats.