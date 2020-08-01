Verizon begins work to expand broadband service in Bedford County

Bedford County is working to close the digital divide. Officials announced today that Verizon has begun work to expand broadband service to about 350 addresses in the Big Island and Wheats Valley areas by spring 2024. Those addresses are located in one of Bedford County’s broadband coverage gaps. Bedford County Supervisors gave Verizon the go-ahead for the project earlier this year, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funds.

Broadband Expansion Continues in Bedford County with Verizon Project

(Bedford, VA)—Construction work is underway in the Big Island and Wheats Valley communities of Bedford County as Verizon expands access to broadband.

In January, the Board of Supervisors gave its approval for the County Administrator to execute a contract with Verizon for this expansion. Verizon will extend service to approximately 349 addresses in the Big Island and Wheats Valley areas. The company has 12 months to complete this expansion project, which would bring broadband to these addresses by spring 2024.

These addresses are located in one of Bedford County’s broadband coverage gaps. These addresses were not connected during a 2019 Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) project. They are also not identified for any other publicly funded broadband project.

“Verizon is focused on delivering broadband service, and the economic benefits associated with it, for our customers and employees in Central Virginia,” said Kwame Trotman, Vice President of Wireline Network Operations-Mid-Atlantic South Region for Verizon. “This project will significantly help to close the digital divide in that region.”

Thomas Walls, Director – Virginia State & Local Government Affairs at Verizon added: “We applaud the Bedford County Board of Supervisors and the County’s professional staff for their leadership in establishing this robust broadband program in Central Virginia. This partnership will expand high-speed broadband access to many residents and will better connect our communities.”

To bring broadband to this gap area more quickly, Supervisors made a proactive choice to finance the project directly with American Rescue Plan funds versus applying for another VATI grant for these locations. This means residents will be connected to broadband more quickly.

“The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has a continued commitment to working with multiple partners to bring broadband to all areas of Bedford County,” said Edgar Tuck, Chair of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “We are very appreciative of Verizon’s diligence in delivering quality service to our residents in this area.”

Learn more about Bedford County’s Broadband Initiative.

Residents can see if they qualify for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program and the Verizon Forward Program, which provides free internet for qualifying customers. Learn more here.

PHOTO ATTACHED FOR MEDIA USE: Ribbon cutting to celebrate Verizon’s expansion in Bedford County, held at North Side Supply at Peaks Road/Kelso Mill Road. North Side Supply will soon have access to high-speed internet from this Verizon expansion project.

(From left to right: Erik Smedley, County Engineer; John Putney, County Broadband Manager; Carl Caudill, Telecommunications & Broadband Project Manager with the Department of Housing and Community Development; Frank Witt, Bedford County Verizon Crew Chief; Thomas Walls, Director – Virginia State & Local Government Affairs at Verizon; Edgar Tuck, Supervisor (Chair, District 2); Tammy Parker, Supervisor (Vice-Chair, District 7); Tommy Scott, Supervisor (District 5); Robert Hiss, County Administrator; Justin Stauder, Deputy County Administrator)