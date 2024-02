Chairwoman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee (LRCC), Veronica Bratton, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about being challenged by Dwight Williams for her position, addressing the criticism of the term RINO being thrown out so often, the censure of Chris Faraldi and Marty Misjuns, the LRCC choosing to have a Firehouse Primary instead of a traditional primary, will she be challenging Chris Faraldi, and more.