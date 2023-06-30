Veronica Bratton Talks Faraldi and Misjuns Dust Up

Veronica Bratton, Chairwoman of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the dust up between Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi and Councilman Marty Misjuns at the Lynchburg City Council Meeting on Tuesday, what the state of the Republican party is in Lynchburg, will the Executive Committee move to censure Vice Mayor Faraldi, does she know who leaked the messages between members, are Misjuns’ posts creating division, will she be running for office, would she vote to censure Faraldi, and more.