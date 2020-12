Christmas Day this year falls on Friday. It will mark the 995th Friday in a row that veterans and patriots have gathered at Monument Terrace downtown. This year they will honor the life and service of a Lynchburg World War II hero. Lynchburg resident Alfred T. Farrar Sr., who will be 100 years old on December 26. Mr. Farrar served with the famed Tuskegee Airmen, the World War II African American combat aviation unit made famous by the Hollywood movie “Red Tails”. The troop rally is from 12 to 1.