Veterans to mark 1000-week anniversary of “Support the Troops” rallies

January 29th will mark 1000 weeks that veterans have gathered at Monument Terrace in downtown Lynchburg for “Support the Troops” rallies. WLNI helped organize the first rally on November 30, 2001 after the September 11th attacks, and veterans and patriots have been meeting each Friday at noon since. The General Assembly is set to pass a special resolution observing the anniversary. WLNI plans special coverage: we’ll look back at highlights from the past 20 years and we’ll talk to the veterans and others who have made the rallies a part of their weekly routine. We’ll also have your chance to win a commemorative ”1000 weeks” t-shirt.

Here is our conversation with one of the original organizers, Steve Bozeman: