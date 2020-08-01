Veterans to observe Desmond T. Doss Day at Monument Terrace

Lynchburg Area Veterans Council (LAVC) announces Desmond T. Doss Day in the City of Lynchburg to be celebrated Friday October 8 at the Monument Terrace Support the Troops Rally

LYNCHBURG, VA – LAVC. On October 12, 1945, President Harry Truman placed the Medal of Honor around the neck of Lynchburg native Desmond T. Doss. The City of Lynchburg has issued a Proclamation that October 12 every year will be known as Desmond T. Doss Day. This year, we will celebrate Desmond Doss Day at the Monument Terrace Troop Rally this Friday so that the many veterans and patriots who gather there may join in. Dr. Sterling Wilder, City Councilman from Ward II, will read the Proclamation. Desmond’s birthplace and childhood home is in his Ward. We will also read the incredible Desmond Doss Medal of Honor Citation, which includes the following in the last two sentences: “Through his outstanding bravery and unflinching determination in the face of desperately dangerous conditions Private First Class Doss saved the lives of many soldiers. His name became a symbol throughout the 77th Infantry Division for outstanding gallantry far above and beyond the call of duty” (emphasis added). LAVC asks everyone in the Lynchburg area to stop for a moment on October 12 to honor and remember the service, sacrifice, courage, and great faith of Desmond T. Doss.