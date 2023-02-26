Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi responds to censure by Lynchburg GOP Executive Committee

Lynchburg’s Vice Mayor is responding to his censure by the Lynchburg Republican Party’s executive committee. The committee said Chris Faraldi “failed to meet expectations of conduct” and ‘led the effort to block debate on a Republican led resolution” at a council meeting last week. Chris Faraldi responded by calling the censure, quote, “a biased act that betrays the trust and reputation of the party.” He says the seven committee members have exceeded their designated authority and that he won’t succumb to what he describes as “bullying tactics and intimidation “. The censure and Faraldi’s response are below.

Mayor Stephanie Reed, who’s also a Republican, told the Morningline she’s disappointed with the censure:

Here is the statement from the Executive Committee of the the Lynchburg Republican Party:

On Monday, July 3, 2023, the Executive Committee of Lynchburg’s local Republican Party met and passed a resolution to censure Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi. The censure resolution reads as follows:

“In the matter of Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi

This resolution of censure is for Vice-Mayor Chris Faraldi, who having been elected by the

people of Lynchburg and nominated by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee (LRCC), has failed to meet the expectations of conduct.

Whereas, on February 14, 2023, Vice-Mayor Faraldi has exhibited a perceived abuse of power by asking a law enforcement officer to spy on Councilman, Jeff Helgeson (footage obtained via law enforcement officers bodycam); and

Whereas, Vice-Mayor Faraldi has publicly disparaged the LRCC in City Council meetings and in media on numerous occasions; and

Whereas, Vice-Mayor Faraldi has violated the warning from the Executive Board in a letter to

him dated February 26, 2023; and

Whereas, Vice-Mayor Faraldi has betrayed the trust of the Republican Party and fellow

Republican City Council members by working with media against fellow Republicans and the Republican agenda; and

Whereas, on June 27, 2023, Vice-Mayor Faraldi chose to abuse his Office by retaliating against a fellow Republican City Council member to advance a personal agenda; and

Whereas, on June 27, 2023, Vice-Mayor Faraldi led the effort to block debate on a Republican led resolution; and

Whereas, Vice-Mayor Faraldi refuses to communicate with his entire Republican City Council Caucus while promoting division in the public eye,

Now Therefore Be It Resolved, that the LRCC Executive Committee hereby CENSURE Vice-Mayor Faraldi for the aforementioned.

Adopted by the LRCC Executive Committee on Monday, July 3, 2023.”

On the morning of July 4, 2023, Vice-Mayor Faraldi was provided a copy and notice of the censure resolution prior to it being released to the rest of the Committee membership. The censure resolution speaks for itself and this is the only public statement that the LRCC intends to make. We invite Vice-Mayor Faraldi to resolve this matter privately with the local Republican Party.

Here is the response from Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi:

In response to the “Censure” from the Executive Board of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, Vice Mayor Faraldi issued the following statement:

It is profoundly disappointing to learn of the recent actions taken by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee Executive Board, as they have exceeded their designated authority and sought to exert undue influence on City Council affairs. As a devout Christian, staunch conservative, and proud member of the Republican Party, my utmost goal is fixed on making Lynchburg the greatest city in our great Commonwealth.



Rest assured that the decisions made by the LRCC Executive Board will not deter me from fulfilling my responsibilities or convictions as Lynchburg’s Vice Mayor and voice of Ward IV.



I refuse to succumb to and reject the bullying tactics and intimidation from those who would rather play political games than address the grave problems left by decades of liberal leadership in Lynchburg. This censure motion, propelled by a small group of unelected, biased individuals who are wailing in emotion because the council chose to make School Board appointments outside of their own personal preferences, and whose leader is rumored to be exploring a council run in Ward IV — all this will not alter my course.



I have said it to a previous Mayor, to this Executive Committee before, and will now again — I am ultimately, entirely, and completely beholding to the voters of Ward IV, no one else. Party will never be placed over convictions, and cowardly intimidation will never supersede my principles.



It must be emphasized — this act of so-called act of discipline originated and was approved by a politically-motivated group of no more than seven individuals. I, nor the committee as a whole, were informed of or given the opportunity to debate or vote on this matter. I bear no ill will towards the Lynchburg City Republican Committee – the party of Lincoln and Reagan is the only political home for me. Still, this biased act by the Executive Board betrays the trust and reputation of the party, and will not be so easily ignored.



In truth, our beloved city of Lynchburg faces far greater challenges, and the City Council has a multitude of crucial issues to address, far more significant than political theatrics and distractions deviously devised in the shadows. Firmly, I believe that the overwhelming majority of our city’s residents, regardless of their political leanings, would concur that I am not the one who is deviating from the proper course among the seven members of the City Council.



I am devoted to the tasks at hand, and concentrated on the matters that truly impact our city. I will continue my focus on governing the city of Lynchburg with the conservative ideals I hold dear, principles endorsed by 61% of the voters in May of 2020.



The support and encouragement I have received from party members, as well as numerous other residents and neighbors of Lynchburg, have been very encouraging. Their unwavering support means the world to me.



The five Republicans on City Council focus on the promises we all campaigned on, and the party to focus on electing Republicans. Together, as one city, we can roll up our sleeves and engage in the important work that lies before us.



In closing, I invite the Executive Committee of the Lynchburg Republican City Committee to respond privately to this matter, should further productive and fair discussion come before us.