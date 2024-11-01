Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi Talks Amphitheater Vote and Potential Tax Cuts

Lynchburg Vice Mayor, Chris Faraldi, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about proposed price cuts including trash fees and car license fees, will tax cuts not get passed because of who could get credit for it on council, the amphitheater vote, him being censured last year and whether the meeting to reverse the censure was legitimate or not, announcing his re-election campaign earlier in the week and if he knows who is going to primary him, is more tax relief in store for Lynchburg, and more.