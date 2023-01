Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer joins The Sportsline to talk conference championship weekend results and upcoming offseason, including if the Cincinnati Bengals feeling “disrespected” finally played out and could no longer motivate the team, if there’s ever been a situation like the 49ers and the QB injuries this season, and previewed the Big Game between Kansas City and Philadelphia + where 5 top QBs with question marks could land next season.