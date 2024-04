NFL reporter for the Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer joins The Sportsline to talk nearing day one of the NFL draft, including why the real unpredictability starts with the Patriots, Cardinals, and Giants in round one, on why the Dallas Cowboys are the most likely to screw up their 2024 draft pick, and why depressed Jets fans (like Rich Roth) should be hopeful for the impending draft process by the team in Gotham.