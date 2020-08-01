Vinton man arrested for child pornography

A Vinton man has been arrested on child pornography charges. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Robert Daniel Quarles is charged with Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography. It came after an investigation by numerous agencies, including the Southern Virginia Crimes Against Children Task Force. He’s being held without bond.

Here is more information from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office:

Robert Daniel Quarles, 57, of Vinton, VA (Bedford County), was arrested on January 4, 2023, after an investigation by Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators assigned to the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Other participating Task Force agencies involved in the investigation included the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security. Quarles is currently being held without bond on the following charges:

(22) counts of 18.2-374.1.1 – Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743.

There will be no further media releases at this time.