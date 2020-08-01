Violent weekend: Lynchburg police investigate murder, malicious wounding

The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested one man in connection with a homicide that occurred on Park Avenue overnight. Alfonzo Spinner, 36, of Lynchburg is charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The deceased has been identified as Gary Douglas Braxton, 65, of Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for suspects after a shooting at Sandusky Park tonight. On July 31, 2021, at 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Sandusky Park for a report of shots fired and a malicious wounding. When officers arrived on scene, they located one woman who had been shot. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects in this shooting are several men who left the area on foot toward the main entrance of Sandusky Park.