Virginia ABC stores remove Russian-sourced vodka from shelves

Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority announced Sunday morning that it was removing seven Russian-sourced vodka brands from its shelves. It’s in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s call on Saturday for the state to take “decisive action” in support of Ukraine.

The vodka brands to be removed include Beluga, Hammer & Sickle, Imperia, Mamont, Organika, Russian Standard and ZYR.

The stores will not be removing products such as Stolichnaya and Smirnoff, which are Russian-themed but not produced in Russia. Smirnoff is owned by Diageo, which is based in London, and is manufactured in Illinois.

Youngkin has also ordered the state’s Department of General Services to review state procurement of goods and services involving Russian companies.

The governor also called for Norfolk and Roanoke to end their sister city partnerships with Russian cities.