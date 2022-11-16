Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

AP-FBC–T25-Coastal Carolina-Virginia Ccd

Nov 16, 2022 9:52 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded. The school made the announcement Wednesday. It said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26. Former player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. A fourth player, Mike Hollins, was critically wounded.