Virginia Democrats make push on return to in-person school

BC-VA-XGR–Virginia Schools

Feb 15, 2021 12:55PM (GMT 17:55)

RICHMOND. Va. (AP) — Virginia House Democrats have unveiled legislation that would require school districts to offer at least some access to in-person learning by the 2021-2022 school year. The bill says districts must provide either fully in-person instruction or a combination of in-person and virtual instruction to each student. It would also offer a fully virtual option for families who want one. The measure has the support of House leadership and Gov. Ralph Northam. Virginia currently has a patchwork approach to schooling, with some public and private schools offering in-person learning but others offering only virtual school.