Virginia honors slain players in memorial service on campus

AP-US–University of Virginia Shooting, 2nd Ld-Writethru

Nov 19, 2022 7:10 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Thousands of people have joined Virginia’s football team, coaches and staff in honoring three players who were shot dead as they returned from a field trip last weekend. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were remembered during a Saturday memorial service in Charlottesville as great teammates who wore constant smiles and sought to brighten the lives of those around them, from fellow players to other students and fans. First-year head coach Tony Elliott said “only time will reveal God’s purpose in the adversity.” Athletic director Carla Williams shared stories she heard from family members of the players and vowed that “we will make sure their legacies never fade at the University of Virginia.”