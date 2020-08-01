Virginia joins Pitt, BC in ending season without bowl game

BC-FBC–Virginia-Bowl Rejection, 1st Ld-Writethru

Dec 13, 2020 10:41PM (GMT 03:41)

Virginia is not going to a bowl game. A week before bowl announcements are due, the Cavaliers announced they will not be entertaining an invitation to a postseason game. The decision came after team captains and other leaders met to discuss the postseason. The Cavaliers finish the season 5-5 after a 33-15 loss at Virginia Tech. Two other ACC teams, Boston College and Pittsburgh, have also decided not to play in bowls this season.