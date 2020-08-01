Virginia kicks off 2nd phase of vaccinations next week

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some local health departments across Virginia will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines next week for limited portions of the general public as the state begins to move into its second phase of vaccine distribution. The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Friday that 11 local health districts expect to begin gradually adding vaccination opportunities for people who fall into what’s called Phase 1b of the state’s distribution plan. That group includes people over age 75, incarcerated people and frontline essential workers like police and teachers. A spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam also confirmed elected officials will be included in Phase 1b.