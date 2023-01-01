Virginia lawmakers say they have deal on ‘major components’ of budget, including rebates, tax cuts

The Virginia legislators who have been leading negotiations over the months-delayed state budget say they have reached agreement on the “major components” of a compromise. The apparent deal includes a one-time tax rebate of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers. It would also increase the standard deduction, remove the age requirement for a military retiree tax break and reinstate a popular sales tax holiday. The negotiators say the actions are aimed at providing relief to low- and middle-income citizens and Virginia businesses. It wasn’t immediately clear how soon the General Assembly could be called back to consider the legislation.