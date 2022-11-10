Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears: ‘Time to move on’ from Trump

AP-VA–Virginia Lieutenant Governor-Trump, 1st Ld-Writethru

Nov 10, 2022 5:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor is publicly breaking from Donald Trump, saying if he makes a third bid for the White House, she will not support him. Previously a vocal advocate for the former president, Winsome Earle-Sears told Fox Business Thursday that voters in this week’s midterm elections have given the Republican Party a “very clear message” that it’s time for a new standard-bearer and that “it is time to move on.” In her successful campaign last year, Earle-Sears highlighted her work as national chairperson for a group that aimed to engage Black voters in the effort to reelect Trump.