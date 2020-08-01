Virginia MetalFab to create 130 jobs at plant in Appomattox

Virginia MetalFab to invest $9 million, expand to former Thomasville plant in the Town of Appomattox

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Virginia MetalFab, a full-service metal manufacturing provider, will invest $9 million to expand to a larger facility in the Town of Appomattox. The company will lease the former Thomasville plant, occupying 250,000 square feet of production space to meet increased demand for its products and services. The project will create 130 new jobs over the next three years.

“Today is a celebration of economic resurgence and revitalization for the Town of Appomattox, and we thank Virginia MetalFab for creating high-quality, well-paid jobs and giving new life to this property,” said Governor Youngkin. “This homegrown company is boosting the manufacturing industry in the region and will benefit from a skilled workforce that is primed to fill these positions. We look forward to a continued partnership with Virginia MetalFab in its next phase of growth.”

“Virginia MetalFab has been a valuable employer in the Commonwealth for two decades, and this important expansion will help secure its future longevity in Appomattox,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Manufacturing is a priority sector in Virginia and our workforce recruitment and training programs are critical to ensuring a talent pipeline in an industry that is ever-changing and modernizing. We are proud of the company’s success and remain committed to providing an environment for businesses of all sizes to thrive.”

“Residing here in Central Virginia has helped propel our growth in part due to the central location of the North Carolina Triad, Washington, D.C., and Virginia’s own Eastern Shore,” said Virginia MetalFab General Manager Brian Morris. “As we looked to expand significantly, we determined this area provided the best opportunity for growth to continue to serve these high-growth areas. Additionally, for our future growth we wanted to strategically be between the I-81 and I-95 corridors for simplified logistics both to the northeast and southeast. Moving to Appomattox was the cherry on top for our company’s expansion and we couldn’t be happier to partner with this community as we seek our continued growth.”

“On behalf of the citizens of the Town of Appomattox, I am thankful to the owners of Virginia MetalFab for moving their operations into the Town,” said Mayor Richard Connor. “Even at this early stage of operation of their business, we see a dull building on the side of the road becoming the site of a thriving business. We look forward to their future providing employment to members of the community and kicking off a revitalization of manufacturing in Appomattox in hopes that it will draw additional companies into our community, showing that we are a location for business.”

“Virginia MetalFab values their customers, employees, and community. They have grown very quickly due to those commitments, and we are thrilled they have chosen to expand their operations in the Town of Appomattox,” said Megan Lucas, CEO & Chief Economic Development Officer, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. “The company’s excitement to bring well-paying jobs to the community is contagious. It has been an honor to work alongside them during this expansion and to support their growth within the Lynchburg region. I’d also like to thank former team member, Jamie Gillespie, who ran point on this project, for all her hard work in working alongside the Town, Virginia MetalFab, and our economic development partners.”

“Virginia MetalFab’s decision to invest $9 million into an expansion is outstanding news for Appomattox,” said Congressman Bob Good. “The creation of 130 new jobs will provide a real economic boost and demonstrate once again that the 5th District is a great place to do business.”

“It is exciting news to hear that Virginia MetalFab will invest $9 million to expand a plant in the Town of Appomattox, creating 130 new jobs,” said Senator Mark J. Peake. “This is a testament to the hard work of the Appomattox community. Thank you, Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, for the ongoing support. I look forward to seeing the great outcomes of this project and continued growth in Appomattox.”

“I am pleased to see Virginia MetalFab expand in the Town of Appomattox. When the furniture industry moved out of the plant in 2011 it was a huge hit to the local economy. After many years and attempts to repurpose Thomasville, I am proud to see industrial activity returning to the site,” said Delegate Matthew Fariss. “This $9 million investment shows the economic strength of our region. It also proves all the hard work by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, and the Town of Appomattox has paid off.”

Virginia MetalFab was founded in 2002 to provide the equine industry with high-quality manufactured and customized products. The business then diversified to provide its fabrication and manufacturing services to companies in a wide range of industries. Today, Virginia MetalFab manufactures metal parts and assemblies for a wide range of industry leaders in energy, utilities, transportation, and technology. Virginia MetalFab has continued to invest in state-of-the-art equipment to expand its services, create efficiencies for its customers, and equip its employees with the tools needed, making the company a marketplace leader in the metal manufacturing industry.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance and the Town of Appomattox to secure the project for Virginia and will support Virginia MetalFab’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.