Virginia probes hiring of trooper who killed teen’s family

AP-US-Teen-Catfished-Triple-Killing

Dec 20, 2022 9:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General is investigating the state police hiring of a man who drove across the country, kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl and killed her mother and grandparents. Virginia State Police initially said they found no warning signs about Austin Lee Edwards during a background check. But in the weeks since Edwards went on a rampage in Riverside, California, it’s become clear state police missed red flags about Edwards’ mental health that were in plain sight before he was hired in 2021. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called on the state inspector general to do a full investigation.