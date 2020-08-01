Virginia relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state will soon relax some coronavirus-related restrictions for social gatherings and entertainment venues. Northam said Tuesday that social gatherings such as weddings may have up to 50 people indoors. Outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people. Indoor entertainment venues will operate at 30% capacity or with up to 500 people. Outdoor venues can operate at a 30% capacity with no limits on the actual number of people. For example, a baseball stadium that holds 9,500 fans will be able to host a crowd of roughly 3,000. The changes take effect April 1. Northam said restrictions are being loosened as the number of coronavirus cases goes down and more people are vaccinated.