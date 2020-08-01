Virginia Senate committee kills bills to limit abortions

A Democratic-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state. Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The bill sponsored by Lynchburg Senator Steve Newman would have banned abortions after 15-weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Newman told the Morningline he’s not surprised it was defeated:

Democrats control the state Senate and have promised since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access.