Virginia Senate panel OKs gun bills after campus shootings

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel is advancing a range of gun control bills, including legislation meant to address recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and a Newport News elementary school. The Senate Judiciary Committee signed off Monday on measures that would tighten Virginia’s gun storage regulations and ban most guns from college campuses. But the bills face uncertain prospects in the GOP-controlled House. Leaders there have said they will address mass shootings and gun violence this year by improving the mental health care system, boosting funding for law enforcement and holding criminals accountable. A spokeswoman for GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin didn’t directly address whether he opposed the bill.