Virginians get ready to head to the polls

Control of Virginia’s legislature is up for grabs in Tuesday’s off-year general election. Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Delegates, while Democrats hold an equally narrow majority in the state Senate. All 40 state Senate seats and 100 state House seats will be on the ballot. But the balance of power will likely be determined by a handful of competitive districts in northern, central and southwest Virginia. Key races include the four state Senate districts that voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president in 2020 but then supported Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021. Youngkin has been active on the campaign trail as speculation swirls about his political future.