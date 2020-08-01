Virginia’s vaccine czar steps down

Dr. Danny Avula has stepped down from his position overseeing Virginia’s vaccination efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Avula said he has taken on other responsibilities in the Virginia Department of Health and returned to his position as director of the Richmond City and Henrico County health districts. Christy Gray, the Virginia Department of Health’s Director of the Division of Immunization, will now oversee vaccinations in Virginia. A year ago, Virginia was behind other states in vaccine distribution. Now Virginia is ranked ninth in percentage of residents fully vaccinated.