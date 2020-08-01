VMI board selects interim superintendent

The Virginia Military Institute has selected a retired U.S. Army major general to serve as its interim superintendent. The school announced in a news release Friday that Cedric Wins will step in to lead the military college until a permanent superintendent is chosen. Wins is a 1985 graduate of VMI. The move comes after VMI’s former superintendent resigned last month under pressure from the governor’s office following the publication of a Washington Post article that described Black students facing persistent racism. Earlier this month, the General Assembly approved adding $1 million to the state budget to pay for an independent investigation into the allegations.