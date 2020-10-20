VMI removes statue of Stonewall Jackson

The Virginia Military Institute has removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Around 9:45 a.m. Monday, a crane plucked the statue off its base and slowly hoisted it away at the public military college in Lexington, The Board of Visitors at Virginia Military Institute voted in October to move the statue after accusations of racism on campus by Black cadets. VMI’s interim superintendent Major General Cedric Wins told the MorningLine that VMI is NOT defined by the statue:

The statue will be moved to the Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park.