Lynn Kidd a Sophomore for the Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Team and Commonwealth NIL athlete joins the Sportsline. Kidd sends his condolences to the UVA community and everyone affected by the tragedy in Charlottesville. He talks about his decision to transfer from Clemson to Virginia Tech and what is the mindset heading into this season. Plus, Kidd talks about how him and his teammates are looking to go back-to-back after a tournament championship run last year.