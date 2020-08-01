Wanted Amherst man in custody after motel standoff

A wanted man from Amherst was taken into custody yesterday after a standoff at the Motel 6 in Staunton. 35-year-old Frisco Dale Crews was wanted on numerous warrants out of Amherst County. Augusta County sheriff’s deputies went to the hotel at the request of Lynchburg Police, who were looking for Crews. They also sent in negotiators and the SWAT team after receiving word that he was possibly armed and suicidal. Crews surrendered after about three hours. He faces numerous charges including assault and battery and grand larceny. Police also recovered a car that had been stolen from Virginia Beach.