Wanted Campbell Co. man in custody

A man who has been wanted in Campbell County for almost a month is now in custody. Authorities had been looking for 33-year-old Joel Cory White of Evington since March 11th when he ran away from Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road. White was wanted for multiple charges including failure to appear for abduction, and assault and battery of a family member. The sheriff’s office says as of today White is in custody. They’re thanking the public for tips and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office VA for their assistance in finding him.