Campbell County authorities continue their search this morning for a wanted man who eluded police last night. Authorities say Brookneal police chased 20-year-old Travis Ramsey along Route 501 last night but he crashed his car into the Staunton River and got out of the river about half a mile away. Authorities say Ramsey was spotted this morning driving an older dark blue or gray chevy pickup with license plate PH8110.

Ramsey is wanted on charges in Campbell County and Amherst County.