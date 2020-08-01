WANTED: State Police look for convicted sex offender

The Virginia State Police Sex Offender Investigative Unit is seeking the public’s help with locating a convicted sex offender who was last registered as living in Lunenburg County. Cody Dallas Garcia, 19, is wanted on three counts of failing to re-register as a sex offender.

Garcia was previously living in the Victoria community of Lunenburg County, but has absconded and failed to update a new address as required by state law by the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.

Garcia is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6’5” in height and weighs approximately 145 lbs. He is known to have connections in Lunenburg and Halifax counties, and Midlothian/Chesterfield County. He was recently seen in the Clarksville area of Mecklenburg County, Va., as well as Henderson, NC.

Anyone with information about Garcia’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact state police by using the “Tips” link located under the offender’s picture on the Virginia State Police Sex Offender Registry search page located at: