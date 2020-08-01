Water main break closes intersection of Oakley and Memorial Avenues in Lynchburg

Lynchburg authorities have closed down the intersection of Memorial and Oakely avenue this morning for a water main break, and there are reports of a heavy smell of gas in the area as well. Oakley Avenue at Memorial Avenue towards Lakeside Drive is temporarily closed to accommodate repairs, and customers in the area may experience various levels of water pressure or service interruptions.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – This morning, Wednesday, March 1, crews from Lynchburg Water Resources are responding to a water main break on Oakley Avenue. A portion of Oakley Avenue (at Memorial Avenue towards Lakeside Drive) is temporarily closed to accommodate these repairs, and motorists should use alternate routes; however, emergency vehicles will have access at all times.



Customers in the area may experience various levels of water pressure or service interruptions while repairs are being made. We appreciate your patience during this time.

For more information, please contact Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.