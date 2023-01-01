Water main break repaired; some Lynchburg residents under boil water notice

Crews from the City of Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources have successfully repaired the 12” waterline break on Bedford Avenue which occurred this morning, Wednesday, August 16, by replacing a four-ft. section of pipe.

However, due to the waterline break, the addresses listed below are under a BOIL WATER NOTICE until further notice:

1328 Bedford Avenue1345 Bedford Avenue
1330 Bedford Avenue1346 Bedford Avenue
1334 Bedford Avenue1348 Bedford Avenue
1336 Bedford Avenue1350 Bedford Avenue
1340 Bedford Avenue412 Dinwiddie Street
1344 Bedford Avenue414 Dinwiddie Street

Other customers in the area who experience discolored water during this time should run the cold water for three to five minutes to let the water clear up. Do not run hot water. If the water remains discolored longer than five minutes, please contact Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.