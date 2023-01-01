Water main break repaired; some Lynchburg residents under boil water notice

Crews from the City of Lynchburg’s Department of Water Resources have successfully repaired the 12” waterline break on Bedford Avenue which occurred this morning, Wednesday, August 16, by replacing a four-ft. section of pipe.



However, due to the waterline break, the addresses listed below are under a BOIL WATER NOTICE until further notice:

1328 Bedford Avenue 1345 Bedford Avenue 1330 Bedford Avenue 1346 Bedford Avenue 1334 Bedford Avenue 1348 Bedford Avenue 1336 Bedford Avenue 1350 Bedford Avenue 1340 Bedford Avenue 412 Dinwiddie Street 1344 Bedford Avenue 414 Dinwiddie Street

Other customers in the area who experience discolored water during this time should run the cold water for three to five minutes to let the water clear up. Do not run hot water. If the water remains discolored longer than five minutes, please contact Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.