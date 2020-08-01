“We took away parental rights”: Bedford Co. School Board Member Marcus Hill discusses 4-3 mask vote

Close to 200 parents turned out for last night’s Bedford County School Board meeting. Many of them were upset about the school board’s 4-3 decision to require masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Some people were escorted from the meeting by Sheriff’s Deputies. School Board member Marcus Hill:

The majority on the school board said they were following a state law for schools to follow CDC guidance. Hill was in the minority:

Many parents said they will send in forms with their children, to exempt them from wearing masks for medical and/or religious reasons.

Here is the entire conversation with Marcus Hill: