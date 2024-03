Delegate Wendell Walker joins Brian, Anthony, and Tory Lucas on The Morningline to talk about his bill from last session to ban Swatting, the Department of Workforce Development bill, a bill about how landlords treat their tenants, the arena deal for the Capitals/Wizards to move to Alexandria and what could be compromised to get the deal done, the chair elections of the local Republican City Committee, why the Republican party struggles to get along with itself, and more.