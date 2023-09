Lynchburg Republican Delegate Wendell Walker joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the budget cuts that are in the new Virginia budget, the Sales Tax Holiday coming back, what the schedule for the refund check is going to be, Operation Ceasefire, early voting in Virginia, how sure he is that the Republicans can hold the House and Senate, is the infighting on Lynchburg City Council affecting his campaign for the upcoming November election, and more.