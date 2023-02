On this Thursday edition of The Sportsline, ACC Network commentator Wes Durham joins us to talk Hokies disappointment and UVA-Louisville thriller, Jason Capel discusses building up the Pitt program with his brother and his beef with UNC, Paul Nazigan on one of Liberty’s biggest games of the year, and Geoff Redgrave of Wintergreen talks Rory, Tiger, and more for Locally on the Links + we announce our latest contest and winner.