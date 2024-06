Golf analyst for NBC, the Golf Channel, and Westwood One, Whit Watson joins The Sportsline to give his breakdown of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, including how tough extremely hot weather and treacherous playing conditions will impact scoring at golf’s third major of the season, on the recent changes and renovations at Pinehurst #2 that brings the course back to its original identity, and if Tiger Woods can return to contention this weekend + the latest on the PGA-LIV merger: