On this Friday edition of The Sportsline, golf’s Whit Watson stops by to recap a newsworthy day two of the PGA Championship that included Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, Doug Rice of PRN previews the all-star race at North Wilkesboro, Ben Cates has the latest high school sports updates, the Historian remembers funny past memories from our show, and Last Call puts a bow on this episode and the whole week by featuring out-of-context sound clips.