PGATour.com’s and GolfBet’s Will Gray joins The Sportsline live from Pinehurst for his round two thoughts on the 2024 U.S. Open, including why he’s expecting scoring to get worse as the tournament continues, on Scottie Scheffler’s day two struggles and if he will make or miss the cut at golf’s third major, and if Rory McIlroy can stay in contention after and avoid that one big destructive round that usually dooms his chances.