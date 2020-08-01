Willis gets win in first start for Titans

Former Liberty Flames standout and Tennessee Titans rookie Malik Willis made his first NFL start at quarterback on Sunday, but the Titans didn’t ask him to do much throwing.

Willis threw 10 passes against the Texans and just one of them came in the second half of Tennessee’s 17-10 win. He spent most of the day handing the ball to Derrick Henry and then watching his teammate continue to write his name in the record books. Henry posted his sixth 200-yard rushing game, which ties Adrian Peterson and O.J. Simpson for the most in league history, and he scored two touchdowns to become Tennessee’s all-time leader.