Winter weather ahead?

Winter Advisories and Warnings in place in Virginia ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet. WDBJ 7 meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner on what the Lynchburg area can expect:

VDOT says crews are NOT pre-treating the roads with brine, as the rain would wash it off. But starting tonight, VDOT will be monitoring road conditions and applying mixed abrasives to bridges and any areas where roads get slick.

Here’s more information about how VDOT crews are getting ready:

WINTER STORM TO BRING RAIN AND ICE WEDNESDAY INTO FRIDAY Use Caution and STAY OFF THE ROADS when Conditions Deteriorate

Lynchburg, Va. – The first major winter storm of the season will arrive in the central region of Virginia on Wednesday afternoon, December 14. It will begin as rain, likely after 4 p.m. VDOT crews will NOT be pre-treating the roads with brine, as the rain would wash it off the roadway. As the evening progresses on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, icing on roads becomes a major concern, especially in the higher elevated areas of Nelson and Amherst counties, where accumulations could exceed 1/4 inch. Starting Wednesday night, VDOT will be monitoring road conditions and applying mixed abrasives to bridges and any areas where roads get slick.

Other regions may also see ice form – especially on bridges, elevated surfaces or in localized areas where temperatures might dip below freezing. VDOT’s message to all is to be aware of the forecast and avoid travel when road conditions are at their worst. The biggest threat for icing on our roads is from 1 a.m-12 p.m. on Thursday. The precipitation is expected to leave the Lynchburg District between 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The Lynchburg District is made up of Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Nelson, Pittsylvania, and Prince Edward counties and the cities of Lynchburg and Danville.

After the storm has passed, there is a danger of water re-freezing on the roadways. This threat is strongest from about midnight-4 a.m. on Friday. Don’t drive -or use extra caution when driving during those hours.

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at

https://my.vdot.virginia.gov

Get updated road conditions at any time by visiting 511virginia.org