Witnesses: parking spot dispute led to fatal shooting on Kemper Street

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred last night. Witnesses said it stemmed from an argument over a parking spot at Kemper Street Apartments.

On May 8, 2024 at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to 1415 Kemper Street for a malicious wounding. Upon arrival, LPD officers discovered that an adult male victim had already been transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital. Officers learned later that the victim, Bolden Jared Eubanks (23) of Lynchburg had succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was identified as Deshanta Olisha Marshall (43) of Lynchburg, and was taken into custody shortly thereafter and charged with the following:

2 nd degree murder

degree murder Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Felony Child Endangerment

Marshall has been transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.