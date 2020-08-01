WLNI / Mills “Heat for the Holidays” Contest

At WLNI, we get that warm feeling all over at the holidays, but that’s partly because our furnace works. For those who aren’t as fortunate, the holidays can feel much colder so… WLNI and our friends at Mills Heating and Air Conditioning are giving a new furnace to a family in need this month.

Nominate someone you know by filling out this form.

All from our friends at Mills Heating and Air Conditioning and the station helping the holidays feel warmer…105.9 WLNI.

Contest rules:

These rules apply to the “Heat For The Holidays” Contest (“Contest”) conducted by James River Media Group, LLC d/b/a WLNI-FM ( the “Station) In addition, the General Contest Rules posted at www.wlni.com apply to this Contest. If there is a conflict between the General Contest Rules and the Rules for this Contest, the Rules for this Contest shall control.

HOW TO ENTER

The Contest will begin on Monday, November 30, 2020 and end on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

To participate in the Contest, visit www.wlni.com and follow the links and instructions to enter the Contest and complete and submit the online entry form including the nomination, as described below, beginning on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ending on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 5:00 AM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Online entrants are subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to each Station’s Privacy Policy. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted may not be acknowledged or returned. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Contest administrator.

Entrants will be required to nominate a family (the “Nominee”) they believe deserves to win the prize on the online entry form and must describe why the Nominee should be selected to win the prize in an essay of one hundred fifty (150) words or less (“Essay”). Each Essay must be the entrant’s original creative work and must not be protected by copyright. Each entrant must have permission from the Nominee to submit the Essay. Entrants may nominate their own family. Stations, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to edit any Essay to preserve confidentiality and further reserve the right to disqualify any Essay if such is inappropriate or unsuitable for public display, broadcast, or posting on a Station’s website (i.e., must be radio clean). Essays that do not comply will not be eligible. Any winning Nominee’s name and/or Essay may be included on the Stations’ website at www.wlni.com and Prize will be awarded to the family representative listed on the online entry form, not the entrant (unless the entrant nominated his/her family).

Entrants may submit multiple nominations but may nominate a Nominee a maximum of one (1) time. A Nominee may be nominated multiple times, but only if by different entrants. Nominees are eligible to win in the Contest only once.

There will be up to a total of one (1) winning family selected in this Contest.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

This Contest is open to all Station listeners who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry into the Contest, who are legal US residents and reside in Virginia except where prohibited by law. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.

In order to claim the prize, the winning family must own the home where the prize will be installed, may be required to show proof upon request, and live within a fifty (50) mile radius of 156 Hummingbird Ln, Spout Spring, Va. 24593.

PRIZES

Up to one (1) prize will be awarded to the winning family mentioned in the Essay. The prize consists of one (1) Rheem R92T furnace from Mills Heating and Air Conditioning includes delivery and installation, as described below. Equivalent Value of the installed prize not to exceed $4,500.

The prize will include the following unless otherwise noted:

Removal of existing equipment New breaker Reconnect to existing duct work, making an airtight plenum transition and sealing all new duct connections with mastic Reconnect to existing flue piping Reconnect to electrical (Not responsible for the condition of existing electrical lines) Reconnect to gas piping (Not responsible for the condition of existing gas lines) Reconnect condensate drain system (Not responsible for the condition of existing condensate drain) New auxiliary drain pan with safety float switch when a complete system (all indoor and outdoor equipment) is installed in attic or basement New carbon monoxide detector Meet all code requirements including pulling all necessary permits and help to arrange county inspections when possible Complete system check, test, and start up including cleaning our work area (see Peace of Mind Guarantees below) Acosta Heating and Cooling will perform one (1) quality inspection of the new system approximately six (6) months after installation. Manufacturer provides 10-year parts warranty to the original winner only Accessories carry a 1-year parts warranty only When applicable, the heat exchanger warranty is at least 20 years or if a condensing furnace is installed the heat exchanger warranty is extended to a lifetime warranty Mills Heating and Air Conditioning will provide a 1-year labor warranty with the installation If the above system is not sufficient for a winner’s home, Prize Provider may choose to install a unit of higher value, in the Prize Provider’s discretion.

Winner is solely responsible for any cost(s) associated with building or construction permits required by any applicable federal, state or local law or regulation, as well as any tax liabilities resulting from accepting the prize.

Prizes or prize certificates must be claimed at the office of the Stations located at 109-A-B Tradewynd Dr. Lynchburg, Va. 24502, Monday-Friday, during regular business hours. Prize or prize certificate must be claimed within five (5) days of winning. Failure to claim Prize by the specified time will result in forfeiture of the prize. It is the winner’s sole responsibility to claim the Prize or prize certificate within the timeline provided in these Official Rules.

SELECTION OF WINNERS

One winning family will be announced on air between 6 and 9 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in a Station-conducted random drawing from all eligible online entries received during the Online Entry Period. Potential winning family contact listed on the entry will be notified by phone and/or email promptly following the random drawing. Essays will not be judged for the purpose of selecting a winning family.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible online entries received during the Online Entry Period.

Entrants need not listen to the Station or be present to win.

The representative of the winning family must confirm acceptance of prize within five (5) days of winning, or risk disqualification and selection of an alternate winning family (time permitting) in a random drawing of all remaining eligible entries.

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Contest are final.

CONDITIONS