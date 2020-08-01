WLNI / Mills “Heat for the Holidays” Contest

At WLNI, we get that warm feeling all over at the holidays, but that’s partly because our furnace works.  For those who aren’t as fortunate, the holidays can feel much colder so… WLNI and our friends at Mills Heating and Air Conditioning are giving a new furnace to a family in need this month. 

Nominate someone you know by filling out this form.

All from our friends at Mills Heating and Air Conditioning and the station helping the holidays feel warmer…105.9 WLNI.

Contest rules:

“Heat For The Holidays”

Official WLNI Contest Rules

These rules apply to the “Heat For The Holidays” Contest (“Contest”) conducted by James River Media Group, LLC d/b/a WLNI-FM ( the “Station) In addition, the General Contest Rules posted at www.wlni.com apply to this Contest. If there is a conflict between the General Contest Rules and the Rules for this Contest, the Rules for this Contest shall control.

  1. HOW TO ENTER
  1. The Contest will begin on Monday, November 30, 2020 and end on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
  1. This Contest is open to all Station listeners who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry into the Contest, who are legal US residents and reside in Virginia except where prohibited by law. Winners must possess a valid, government-issued ID and show proof of residency to verify eligibility.
  1. Up to one (1) prize will be awarded to the winning family mentioned in the Essay.  The prize consists of one (1) Rheem R92T furnace from Mills Heating and Air Conditioning includes delivery and installation, as described below. Equivalent Value of the installed prize not to exceed $4,500.

The prize will include the following unless otherwise noted:

  1. Removal of existing equipment
    1. New breaker              
    1. Reconnect to existing duct work, making an airtight plenum transition and sealing all new duct connections with mastic
    1. Reconnect to existing flue piping
    1. Reconnect to electrical (Not responsible for the condition of existing electrical lines)
    1. Reconnect to gas piping (Not responsible for the condition of existing gas lines)
    1. Reconnect condensate drain system (Not responsible for the condition of existing condensate drain)
    1. New auxiliary drain pan with safety float switch when a complete system (all indoor and outdoor equipment) is installed in attic or basement
    1. New carbon monoxide detector
    1. Meet all code requirements including pulling all necessary permits and help to arrange county inspections when possible
    1. Complete system check, test, and start up including cleaning our work area (see Peace of Mind Guarantees below)
    1. Acosta Heating and Cooling will perform one (1) quality inspection of the new system approximately six (6) months after installation.
    1. Manufacturer provides 10-year parts warranty to the original winner only
    1. Accessories carry a 1-year parts warranty only
    1. When applicable, the heat exchanger warranty is at least 20 years or if a condensing furnace is installed the heat exchanger warranty is extended to a lifetime warranty
    1. Mills Heating and Air Conditioning will provide a 1-year labor warranty with the installation
    1. If the above system is not sufficient for a winner’s home, Prize Provider may choose to install a unit of higher value, in the Prize Provider’s discretion.

Winner is solely responsible for any cost(s) associated with building or construction permits required by any applicable federal, state or local law or regulation, as well as any tax liabilities resulting from accepting the prize.

  1. One winning family will be announced on air between 6 and 9 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in a Station-conducted random drawing from all eligible online entries received during the Online Entry Period. Potential winning family contact listed on the entry will be notified by phone and/or email promptly following the random drawing. Essays will not be judged for the purpose of selecting a winning family.
  1. The Stations reserve the right to end any contest or amend these rules upon announcement on air and by publication at www.wlni.com.
  2.   
  3. For website contests: By use of the Station’s website and by entering this Contest, entrants agree to each Station’s Terms of Service Agreement and to the use of Personal Information as stated in the Privacy Policy located at www.wlni.com
  4.  Copies of the written Contest rules and a list of all winners are available during regular business hours at the main studio of WLNI, 109A Tradewynd Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the station.