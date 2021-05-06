WLNI to air the Dan Bongino Show from 12 to 3

WLNI has heard from many listeners who want to know what program will replace Rush Limbaugh between noon and 3:00 pm. After careful consideration and input from our audience, we are pleased to announce that the Dan Bongino Show will fill that time slot beginning in the very near future.

Bongino is a former Secret Service Agent, former NYPD officer, and New York Times best-selling author. We invite you to Join Dan Bongino each weekday as he tackles the hottest political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric.

While several options were available, WLNI made a careful decision about the show we believe will best serve our audience and community.

We, like you, are excited to hear what Dan Bongino has in store!

Click here to listen to a clip from the Dan Bongino show